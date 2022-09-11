LA501

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell smiles and walks after his speech at the central bank’s annual symposium at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. in Moran, Wyo.

 AMBER BAESLER/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time the Federal Reserve faced inflation as high as it is now, in the early 1980s, it jacked up interest rates to double-digit levels — and in the process caused a deep recession and sharply higher unemployment.

On Thursday, Chair Jerome Powell suggested that this time, the Fed won’t have to go nearly as far.

