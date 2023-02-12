CVS Health Oak Street Health Acquisition

A CVS store sign is displayed in Pittsburgh on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. CVS Health is plunging deeper into primary care services, buying Oak Street Health for approximately $10.6 billion. The drugstore chain said Wednesday, Feb. 8, it would pay $39 per share in cash for each share of Oak Street Health in a deal expected to close this year.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO

Big money is pouring into primary care clinics as the nation’s health care giants hunt for ways to cut costs by keeping people healthy.

CVS Health said Wednesday that it will spend about $10.6 billion to buy Oak Street Health, which runs clinics that specialize in treating Medicare Advantage patients.

