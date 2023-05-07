There is a certain, lovely air inside the Purple Iris Tearoom in Lake Placid as owner Sharion Hudson greets guests donning a purple, wide-brimmed, floral embellished hat. She loves all-things pearls and lace, embracing days gone by.
Hudson grew up on a farm in North Carolina, where they raised their own vegetables and livestock, but hidden within her was a genteel lady waiting to be discovered. She said that she was born too late, that she should have been born in the Victorian era. She, no doubt, brought that inner calling to the forefront when she opened the Purple Iris Tearoom this past March.
Certainly, this quaint tearoom pays homage to times-past, with all the romantic touches that one might expect to find there. With hand-crocheted tablecloths, bone china teacups and saucers, antique furniture, and a delicate spattering of lavender tones throughout, the Purple Iris harkens to a simpler time, when things such as “afternoon teas” and “meeting parlors” were in fashion. White and crystal chandeliers hang overhead, and their light reflects off of the eclectic collection of bone china platters adorning a wall.
One might feel that they’ve been transported back in time, to a more refined period in history, to a time when finely dressed women wore pearls and lace gloves, and strolled down brick paved streets, which were lit by gas lamp poles, a vision. But don’t think that this tearoom is for women only. Indeed, several gentlemen were in attendance and quite involved in enjoying the delicacies placed in front of them.
Hudson, though small in stature, is mighty in her resolve, having poured herself into designing and decorating her tearoom into the vision she and her friend Suellen Robinson had, as over the years they discussed opening their own tearoom. Robinson was a proficient artist and co-founder of the Caladium Arts Co-Op in Lake Placid. She and Hudson had visions of their perfect tearoom, but sadly Robinson did not live to see it come to fruition.
Previously, Hudson had asked Robinson to paint her favorite flower, the iris, in her favorite color, purple, and while she was still able to paint, she created a lovely purple iris piece of art for Hudson, which hangs proudly on the lavender walls of the Purple Iris Tearoom, and serves as the inspiration for both the tearoom’s name and the design scheme.
While waiting for lunch, there is much to keep a guest’s eyes busy. A particular bust perched along the wall is festooned with garden flowers and foliage, keeping watch over her patrons. Faux wisteria, in lavender of course, is draped throughout the tearoom, and shades of lavender and purple cushions cover the comfortable guest chairs, all of which were restored by Hudson.
Though only open for slightly more than a month now, the Purple Iris is bustling with customers, eager to enjoy not only the delicate finger sandwiches so much associated with tearooms, but to experience the feeling one gets when dining there in an unhurried manner. Locals have already discovered it, and Hudson finds out-of-towners flocking there as well.
Hudson’s signature brunch item is the chicken salad sandwich, but guests won’t want to stop at simply a sandwich. She has created a tiered tray offering (picture a vintage, white, curled metal tiered tray) which is brimming with all the delicacies a person could imagine: banana bread, tartlets, petit fours, cucumber sandwiches, lemon curd, strawberry jam, scones and more. This is one treat that guests must experience to appreciate.
Hudson and her staff create everything fresh in the tearoom, including a flavorful, creamy, soft cheesecake. Diners can choose to drizzle it with strawberries or blueberries, both equally decadent. Hudson also has a “magical” tea that starts out the color of blueberries, but when lemon is added, becomes a brilliant shade of purple which is so apropos. The list of tearoom-worthy foods and beverages is just as one would hope for, and certainly worth the trip.
Guests can indulge themselves in a leisurely brunch or lunch at the Purple Iris Tearoom located at 340 E. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. The hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For details, call 863-699-0314.