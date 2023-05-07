There is a certain, lovely air inside the Purple Iris Tearoom in Lake Placid as owner Sharion Hudson greets guests donning a purple, wide-brimmed, floral embellished hat. She loves all-things pearls and lace, embracing days gone by.

Hudson grew up on a farm in North Carolina, where they raised their own vegetables and livestock, but hidden within her was a genteel lady waiting to be discovered. She said that she was born too late, that she should have been born in the Victorian era. She, no doubt, brought that inner calling to the forefront when she opened the Purple Iris Tearoom this past March.

Recommended for you