SEBRING — Tucked away on a curve where three roads meet is the new eatery Tacos y Pupusas La Libertad, named in part for the freedom found here in the United States.
Festive bunting in green, orange, yellow and blue welcome diners outside of the Mexican restaurant, but certainly fragrant, enticing aromas will be the first thing to catch a diners’ attention.
Maria Ramirez is the owner, chief cook, and the person who gets up at 3 a.m. once a week to make the drive to Plant City where she hand-selects the fresh produce that will be used in preparing the various authentic Mexican dishes found at La Libertad, including yucca, papaya, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro, lime, and bell pepper, all of which are very important ingredients in Mexican cuisine.
Ramirez’s beginning was humble; she was orphaned at a mere 7 years old and began cooking for family members at that tender age, after learning by watching her mother cook, and from there her story begins. At only 14 years old she came to the U.S., settling in Texas, then on to Virginia, followed by North Carolina, and finally, at the encouragement of a friend, Ramirez moved to Highlands County.
Since Ramirez had cooked for family and friends for years, it was only natural that she would eventually open a restaurant. She opened Tacos y Pupusas La Libertad three months ago and has seized the opportunities that living in the U.S. provides, working hard to provide fresh, cultural foods, which are made to order. She loves cooking and hearing Americans say that her food is “delicious.”
Her restaurant is a labor of love, with emphasis on love. She opens at 5 a.m. and begins prepping, marinating, chopping and cooking for the various ethnic offerings, including Chicken a la Plancha, burritos, yucca, chicharron (which is a wildly popular dish of fried pork rinds), and all sorts of fresh seafood plates. Many of the herbs and spices with which Ramirez seasons and cooks with can be traced to the roots to the Mayans and Aztecs, including chili peppers, avocado and bell pepper.
An interesting offering is baked pumpkin, also known in the Latin culture as calabaza, which is served smothered in baked queso (cheese).
It’s not unusual to find Ramirez listening to her favorite Mexican songs while busily preparing food orders. She has a novel set up for La Libertad; for the time being she does all the cooking in her food truck, located next to the restaurant. Soon, the kitchen inside of the restaurant will be completed, but presently diners order at the food truck and then move inside the restaurant to enjoy their freshly prepared selection.
She also sells her fresh produce in the restaurant, which is a great benefit for those wanting to take home fresh fruits and vegetables.
Guests could possibly enjoy three meals a day at La Libertad, as Ramirez serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Ramirez welcomes special orders and also offers onsite cooking for special events. She wants her customers to have a great experience when visiting her restaurant and plans to keep cooking until she is no longer able (many, many years from now). Ramirez’s motto is from a favorite song “don’t look back, keep going forward.” With grit, determination and her love of cooking fresh Mexican foods, her road ahead is straight and clear.
Tacos y Pupusas La Libertad is open every day except for Monday, beginning at 5 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. depending on the day. It is at 913 S.R. 17 N., downtown Sebring. For more details, call 863-233-7407.