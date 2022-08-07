Delphi Retirees

Dave Muffley poses outside one of the Delphi Corporation plants in Kokomo, Ind., Monday, July 11, 2022. As General Motors Corp. underwent the biggest industrial bankruptcy proceedings in history, and the federal government negotiated a company restructuring, Muffley’s healthy retirement savings would be slashed by 70 percent, and his life’s trajectory would take a dramatic spiral downward.

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dave Muffley thought he had it made when it came to a solid retirement. The Indiana man spent roughly 30 years as a salaried maintenance technician for Delphi Corp., a subsidiary of General Motors Corp., and expected to retire with a comfortable income by the time he hit 62.

But when GM plunged into the biggest industrial bankruptcy proceeding in history in 2009, and the federal government negotiated its restructuring, Muffley’s expected retirement package was slashed, and his life’s trajectory would spiral.

