SEBRING — Gretchen Sepulveda has just one stipulation for those who want to put merchandise in her store – it must be family-friendly.
“I don’t want anything with profanities or any political,” said Sepulveda, owner of Rekindle Beauty. “This is supposed to be a positive space. I don’t want anything to offend anyone ...”
The store, which specializes in showcasing women artists, crafters and vendors, is located at 119 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Check the store’s Facebook page for updates on being open occasionally on Saturday. The telephone number is 863-201-7102.
Sepulveda said she has “a little bit of everything” including jewelry, décor, clothes, accessories and candles. She also has doggie dresses and sea-themed items. One of those items is a Medusa made of shells.
Sepulveda owned a business in Texas with the same format and name as the one in Sebring. She says her mission is to help moms and women.
“It’s something I love to do because I was raised by a single mom,” she said. “That’s something that is kind of a passion of mine. To help other women help themselves.”
The name for the store came about as to how meaningful the words rekindle and kindle are to her.
“It’s like to re-establish love for yourself, for your home, for the things that you do,” she said.
“That’s the whole thing about the concept of the store,” she said. “Everything is positive. T-shirts with positive sayings ... just little things to rekindle that moment of taking care of us.”
Sepulveda said vendors, who are on monthly contract, are charged a flat fee and receive 100% of the sales at the end of the month.
“We didn’t want it be a long-term obligation or a burden in any way,” she said.
The number of participating vendors varies from month to month. She believes all of the vendors are Highlands County people. She said that is nice because “a lot of them do custom work so if I need something specifically – a customer asks for something that they like, but not necessarily in that color – I’m able to contact the vendor and say ‘could you possibly do this in this color?’ It’s nice knowing they are right close by.”
She has been pleased with the response from the vendors.
“The biggest humbling thing for me is to see vendors tell other people and customers coming in saying ‘I found out about your store because so-and-so told me,’ “ she said. “That’s humbling to me because I know that they support what we do. They could shop anywhere, and they are shopping with us ... It has been a wonderful response to see them share even when they no longer renew they are still sharing the posts because they know what we are trying to do ...”
She opened the store last August in a building on the Circle. Due to construction in that building, she decided to move to the Center Avenue space. A vendor told her about the space on Center. She checked out the place and was able to work out a lease. She said the new location is a little bigger. She added that she likes the large window at the front.
“It just fit what we are trying to do perfectly,” she said. “It worked out really well.” She said she loves being downtown, adding “we have so much potential ...”
Sepulveda said she would like to add more items including furniture. An example would be an end table or something that has been refurbished.
“I would love to do that,” she said. “I would love to bring in more diversity of vendors, even more so than what we already have.”
She added that she has thought about the future that might involve finding a bigger space or perhaps opening a second store.