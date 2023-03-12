Sometimes individuals need help with the tasks of daily living. These are tasks that they used to be able to do on their own but can’t do now because they’re incapacitated for one reason or another. Now they need someone to help them.
Rent-a-Relative, a licensed and insured company, has provided homemaker, companion, and sitter services to people in Highlands County since 2006. It was one of the earliest companies in our area to do so.
Debra Feniello, who owns and operates the company with her son Antonio Feniello, said, “Rent-a-Relative is a small company by design. I didn’t start it to make a lot of money. We keep our overhead low so that we can charge our clients a reasonable fee and at the same time offer our employees a competitive wage. Our fees for clients are $18 an hour with a minimum of three hours.”
David Rinald and Susanna “Susie” Knoble are two of Rent-a-Relative’s satisfied customers. In April 2022, Rinald needed to take an eight-day business trip. He knew he needed someone to stay with Susie.
“Susie has a chronic disabling condition. I don’t like to leave her alone for long periods of time,” Rinald explained. He chose Rent-a-Relative on the basis of friends’ recommendations.
“When Debra came for the intake interview, Susie and I liked the way she presented herself. When Debra found a worker for us who could stay for eight days and I was confident that the employee would be patient and caring, I was hooked,” Rinald said.
Rent-a-Relative employee Terry Lehman and Susie Knoble turned out to be an excellent match.
“We had the best time. I sat with her; we watched TV; we had some nice conversations; I did light housekeeping and fixed meals,” Lehman said.
Rent-a-Relative cannot provide any medical care. So Rinald had a friend who is a nurse stop by once a day to administer Susie’s medications, which he had carefully organized.
John and Sandy Cecil are another couple for whom Rent-a-Relative has proved invaluable.
John is president of the Military Sea Services Museum, and his duties sometimes require him to be away from home. He is also a veteran, so he travels periodically to the VA Medical Center in Bay Pines, which is more than two hours from Sebring.
Sandy suffers from Parkinson’s, so John does not like to leave her alone for fear she might lose her balance and fall. He first signed up for Rent-a-Relative more than five years ago. Rent-a-Relative worker Penny Fout has been the Cecils’ mainstay for several years.
“At the beginning of each month, I give Debra my schedule. Sometimes I need to be gone as early as 6 a.m. and sometimes I can’t come back to Sebring until 7 p.m.
“Sometimes I’ve needed a worker three times a week or seven or eight times a month. If Penny can’t make it, Debra always finds another worker with whom Sandy and I are pleased; she has never let me down,” John said.
Vision impaired individuals also rely on Rent-a-Relative. Barbara Blechinger has macular degeneration and can no longer drive. She has the assistance of employee Charlotte Noah one day a week for three hours. Noah will take Belchinger to medical appointments and grocery shopping. She also assists with light housekeeping.
“Charlotte is a lovely lady. I think of her as a daughter rather than an employee,” Blechinger said.
Jean Dennee had 24/7 assistance from Rent-a-Relative after she had hip replacement surgery. “It was very reassuring to have someone at my home, especially at night, since I had difficulty at first getting into and out of bed. I would definitely recommend the service to others,” Dennee said.
Rachael Smyth utilizes Rent-a-Relative to help her care for her sister Alice who has Parkinson’s and dementia. “Barbara Carpenter is an awesome lady whom my sister likes very much. Barbara gives Alice quality time twice a week for a few hours by participating with her in daily activities at the nursing home in Lake Placid where she lives.”
Sometimes concerned relatives of clients live far away. Feniello is pleased to update them regularly on the status of their loved ones.
Feniello has over 45 years of private duty and elderly caregiving experience. For several years in the 1990s, she owned and operated Karing Independent Senior Services, a state-licensed home health agency.
Rent-a-Relative workers range in age from early 20s to 80-plus. “The most important requirement is that the workers have empathy for the person to whom they’re assigned. Knowledge of first aid and CPR is also a plus,” Feniello said.
Each Rent-a-Relative employee is required to get a Level 2 background check and to be fingerprinted. Results are sent to the State Agency for Health Care Administration, which informs Feniello if any disqualifying information about the applicant shows up.
Two years ago, Feniello hired Liza Martinez as her assistant. Liza, who has worked for Rent-a-Relative for 12 years, speaks Spanish. She interviews Spanish-speaking clients and matches them with workers, and also provides Feniello with administrative assistance.