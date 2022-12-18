Retail Sales

Shoppers carry bags down Fifth Avenue on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York. The Commerce Department releases retail sales data for November on Friday, Dec. 15.

 JULIA NICKHINSON/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans cut back on retail spending last month as the holiday shopping season began amid high prices and rising interest rates that are forcing some families, particularly those with lower incomes, to cut back on what they buy.

The government said Thursday that retail sales fell 0.6% from November to December, after a sharp rise the previous month. Sales fell at furniture, electronics, and home and garden stores.

