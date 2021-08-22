AVON PARK — Do you have woodworking experience? Do you like to refinish/repurpose/upcycle furniture and have a few hours a week to spare? Do you want to share your knowledge and skills with enthusiastic students? There is a unique opportunity at the Arc Resale store in Avon Park. Participants will mentor individuals who yearn to learn these skills. The furniture and supplies will be provided.
Arc’s mission is to serve and advocate for individuals with developmental and other disabilities so they may have the opportunity to choose and realize their goals.
Furniture produced will be featured prominently at the Resale store and all proceeds from the sale will directly impact programs for consumers of Ridge Area Arc.
Sound intriguing? Give Ridge Area Arc Resale store manager Lindsay Adams a call at 863-453-6072. The Resale Store is at 899 W. Main St. in Avon Park.
Volunteer applications can be filled out online at ridgeareaarc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Ridge-Volunteer-Application-Form-Fillable.pdf