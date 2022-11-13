Inflation College Sports

Nebraska cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. College athletic programs are reacting to soaring inflation the same way as everyone else — they’re looking for ways big and small to save money.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/AP PHOTO

College athletic programs are reacting to soaring inflation the same way as everyone else — they’re looking for ways big and small to save money.

In the Power Five, home of college sports’ biggest budgets and most considerable resources, schools are working with boosters and other partners to try to bridge the financial gap. Working down the line to smaller institutions, where budgets and resources are smaller, creativity is a must.

Recommended for you