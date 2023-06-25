Maria Rivera, a consumer at Ridge Area Arc, recently retired after 20 years from working at Arc’s Resale Store in Avon Park.
Rivera, who has a learning disability, lived with her father when she started attending Ridge Area Arc’s Adult Day Training Program at the Resale Store in 1994.
At that time, she received wage-earning training to equip her to earn money. She became a resale donations assistant, which meant she could sort and hang clothing, cut rags for sale, clean and prepare the store for its daily business, clean floors and shelves and straighten items for sale.
When Rivera’s father died, she requested to move into a group home. In January of 2018, her new home was Ridge Area Arc’s Lotela Group Home in Avon Park, a home with four other female residents. While there, she worked on improving her self-care skills, while continuing to work at the Resale Store earning money that she used to purchase desired items and go on various outings.
In June of 2023, Rivera said that she would like to “retire” from working at the Resale Store. Her decision was to move to the Adult Day Training Program in Avon Park full time and be in the senior class, where older people have the opportunity to be involved in a wide variety of programs that are designed to provide for a slower and quieter environment.
After 20 years of faithful and committed service to her job, Rivera retired in the May 2023 at the age of 71.