image (1).png

Maria Rivera opens a gift on her last day of work at Ridge Area Arc’s Resale Store in Avon Park.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Maria Rivera, a consumer at Ridge Area Arc, recently retired after 20 years from working at Arc’s Resale Store in Avon Park.

Rivera, who has a learning disability, lived with her father when she started attending Ridge Area Arc’s Adult Day Training Program at the Resale Store in 1994.

Recommended for you