Media-Creem's Return

This image shows the September 2022 issue of Creem. The magazine, which billed itself as “America’s only rock ‘n’ roll magazine” during two decades of existence that ended in 1989, is being revived this fall.

 CREEM via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Creem, which billed itself as “America’s only rock ‘n’ roll magazine” during two decades of existence that ended in 1989, is being revived next month.

The return is a remarkable story of persistence by J.J. Kramer, who was bequeathed the magazine at age 4 upon the death of his father, founder Barry Kramer. It will reappear during far different times, with a marketing plan that the late writer Lester Bangs or makers of the fake “Boy Howdy” beer could hardly conceive of.

Recommended for you