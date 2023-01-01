Tesla Tough Year

A Tesla logo is seen at the company's store in Denver's Cherry Creek Mall on Feb. 9, 2019.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP PHOTO, FILE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Owning Tesla stock this year has been anything but a smooth ride for investors.

Shares in the electric vehicle maker are down nearly 70% since the start of the year, on pace to finish in the bottom five biggest decliners among S&P 500 stocks. By comparison, the benchmark index is down about 20%.

