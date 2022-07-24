SEBRING — The time has come to turn the page. Hobby Hill Florist is now in its 72nd year of business, and I am turning over the florist scissors to the new owner, Brooke McDermott. Take this journey with me (on paper) to remember some of the highlights of my time owning Hobby Hill Florist, as I say goodbye, with much gratitude.
My florist career began in 1975 as a delivery person. At the time, my mother was working at the florist as a floral designer. Though she had no formal training, she was a quick study and soon became the manager of Hobby Hill Florist. That is when she brought me in to deliver. Mind you, a “delivery person” wears many hats: flower preparer, floor sweeper, garbage dumper, window cleaner, bucket washer, and yes, delivery.
So, I delivered flowers for about three years, and then my mom began teaching me design. I must have done fairly well, as she didn’t fire me (that would have been really embarrassing).
She worked around my Sebring High School pom-pom schedule, my Keyette schedule, and my hanging out with my friends, schedule quite well, until one day we just clashed. Off to the Colony Shop I went for one summer (I’ll show her!). I think that my mom and Lela being friends is probably the reason that the job became available to me (get me out of my mom’s hair, maybe?). Soon I returned to the florist. My father, Bill Paedae, joined us at the florist, as well as my brother Billy. Certainly a “family affair.” We, as a family of four, tended to our florist ... flowers to be prepared, bouquets to be made for clients, bills to be paid, crashed vans to be repaired, people hired, celebrations of events within our crew to be had.
An interesting thing happened along the way: I discovered that I was good, quite good really, at things artistic. I enjoyed trying out new design styles. I rediscovered my love for drawing, and enjoyed, really enjoyed, outdoor things, like skating at Highlands Hammock State Park. I have a special fondness and connection for the park since my beloved father was a park ranger in the 1960’s and we lived there for a time.
Through the years I ventured into new ideas and products for the store as my mom gave me more responsibilities. I’ll never forget when I had the idea to open a Christmas House, conveniently located next to the florist in a charming old house. My parents jumped in with both feet, stenciling beautiful patterns on the floor, making “stained glass” windows with poinsettia designs, allowing me to decorate the kitchen as the “Coca Cola” kitchen, complete with red carpet and loads of related Christmas items. When I brought in Beanie Babies, who would have thought that we would end up with folks lining up outside when we received a new shipment, with lines stretching around to the back of the building? What a craze that was. Then I delved into china, as in wedding china, with the help of my dear, late friend Ellene Fields. She is the reason that we became a wedding registry destination. Later, I added wine to our mix, and it has been a great addition to our offerings. Then came Erimish, the super-sparkly, so popular beaded bracelets that gals can’t get too much of. I’m extra proud of the “Hometown Pillows” I designed, with the inspiration coming from Peggy Douberley. They were her idea and I just ran with it.
I’m sure I introduced some “duds” to the florist, but my pride won’t allow me to recall them right now (haha).
When I decided to get my certification as a Florida State Master Designer (mind you, I decided a mere four days prior to the testing to do this), I did a bit of reading up on floral-related terms, but was confident in my design-skills portion of the testing. The day of the test came, and as I stood at the design table before many judges who were certainly critiquing me, I dropped my floral scissors – very sharp, pointed scissors – directly onto my big toe, which was covered by nothing. So, bleeding, I went on to create three designs, smiling on the outside, throbbing on the inside. I passed on my first attempt, something I am proud of.
To further my connection in the “florist world,” I became a board member of the Florida State Florists’ Association and made the regular trek to Orlando for meetings. I’ve served on the Sebring Chamber of Commerce board, the Community Redevelopment Agency board, the Children’s Museum board of directors, and the Highlands Art League board, and am grateful for all the experiences and knowledge I’ve gleaned from them.
As my career progressed, many opportunities presented: I planned, directed and executed the wedding for a Jacksonville Jaguars football player; I designed wedding flowers on a yacht; I hung off of the side of a lift to hang 2-foot wide airplane ornaments on the 16-foot tall Christmas tree for the Sebring Airport; I have designed for the Sebring International Raceway 12 Hours of Sebring race for years now; I designed and delivered a horseshoe made of flowers to Tom Cruise (who was registered at the hotel under his true name: Tom Maypother) but didn’t get to meet him.
I have designed flowers for every occasion, for friends, clients, even family members. The decades of memories are priceless. The friends I have made are priceless. The opportunities given me ... priceless. I have worked beside hundreds of people throughout my career, a few who I will always remember: Alma Devane, Margaret Handley, Jonnie Lynch, Sherri Noto, Toni Joyce, Eloise Best, Stacy Heacock, Terri Meyer Nicholson, Maria Hill, Evelyn Orday, Betty Peeples Warren, Laurel LeMaistre, Beth Rihner, MaryBeth Heacock, and many, many moons ago, the founders: Ava Leatherman, Ruth Whipp, and Lillian Depp, but most of all my family.
I have saved for last mentioning my husband because without his sacrifice, Hobby Hill Florist would not be as successful as it is. Throughout our marriage he has listened to me take florist phone calls at home, watched me leave to deliver funeral flowers on Sundays, come to the store to repair whatever broke down on any particular day, helped me drive to Miami to get boxes and boxes of flowers, put up with my frustration when we disappointed someone (he always, always took my side!), and in general supported me so that I could provide the best service I possibly could to my clients. Thank you, Hector.
I will miss visiting with you, hearing how your children, grandchildren and your pets are doing, finding out where your vacation will take you, sharing in the joy of your child getting married, being there to hold your hand as we plan your parent’s final service flowers.
I will be training the new owner, Brooke McDermott, for six months, so please stop by and say hello to her. Brooke is a creative, energetic mom, wife, friend, and now business woman. She took the helm of Hobby Hill Florist on July 12, and I can’t wait to see her carry on the florist shop, taking it all the way to the 100th anniversary. Not many businesses can say they’ve been around for 72 years, as we have, so won’t it be exciting when Brooke celebrates the centennial.
I have learned, in my 48 years as a florist, that I have provided more than just “flowers.” I have been able to connect in the deepest emotional way, and I am thankful to have been a part of your lives.
Ladonna Rodriguez is entering the retirement phase of her life, but promises to not be a stranger. And for those who are curious, her husband, Hector, will continue to operate Sebring Jewelers.