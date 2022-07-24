SEBRING — The time has come to turn the page. Hobby Hill Florist is now in its 72nd year of business, and I am turning over the florist scissors to the new owner, Brooke McDermott. Take this journey with me (on paper) to remember some of the highlights of my time owning Hobby Hill Florist, as I say goodbye, with much gratitude.

My florist career began in 1975 as a delivery person. At the time, my mother was working at the florist as a floral designer. Though she had no formal training, she was a quick study and soon became the manager of Hobby Hill Florist. That is when she brought me in to deliver. Mind you, a “delivery person” wears many hats: flower preparer, floor sweeper, garbage dumper, window cleaner, bucket washer, and yes, delivery.

