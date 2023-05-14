It started off personal for Garrett DenBleyker III, of Lake Placid, when he was searching for another roofing alternative for his home.
The 18-year-old roof on his newly purchased home was quickly coming to an end in the Florida elements. When he was quoted nearly $30,000 to replace the shingled roof, he decided to search for alternatives. That’s when he discovered Roof Maxx. Unfortunately, there were no dealers in the Highlands County area.
DenBleyker talked with dealers in Alabama and Florida, as well as several of their clients, who all convinced him he could extend the life of his roof with Roof Maxx. He then talked with Roof Maxx executives and started to discuss a dealership option. In order to treat his own roof, he decided to become a Certified Roof Maxx Dealer.
A Roof Maxx spray treatment is a new sustainable roofing technology for roof rejuvenation and asphalt shingle restoration.
After setting up an appointment for an inspection, a Certified Roof Maxx Dealer goes to the site and determines if the roof qualifies for treatment.
DenBleyker offers a free evaluation of the flexibility of the shingles, the percentage of granule loss, as well as check for hail damage, lost shingles and ridge caps, and check the seals around roof vents, skylights, flashings, valleys, etc. If the homeowner permits, they will also go into the attic and check for any visible damage.
He and the homeowner will then determine a course of action if the job is within their scope of work.
“Depending on the roof’s condition, we can include a pre-treatment roof cleaning with another organic product, a comprehensive roof tune-up to seal potential leak areas and, of course, the Roof Maxx Treatment itself,” DenBleyker said. Depending on the type of roof to be replaced, rejuvenating a roof usually costs around 20% of a new roof, he added.
By extending the life of their existing roof, DenBleyker explains the property owner can conserve their cash reserves and lessen their cash flow outlays.
Additional benefits are that tons of shingles will not go to the county dump for several more years, and CO2 emissions from shingle manufacturers will be reduced for every roof life can be extended.
DenBleyker said Roof Maxx treatments extend the life of the roof shingles for five years.
“We warranty that they will pass Florida’s building code for flexibility for five years. And, if the granular loss is deterred early enough we can do additional applications every five years, extending a roof’s life up to an additional 15 years,” he said.
DenBleyker said the application is safe for humans and pets and depending on the size of the roof it will only take a few hours.
Another attraction for homeowners is that the warranty is transferable, which will increase property value, and it’s tax deductible as a home improvement, he said.
Roof Maxx employees, chamber officials and other local residents joined Garrett and Maria DenBleykers during a ribbon cutting last week outside the Sebring Welcome Center. During a presentation to the group at the ribbon cutting, Maria DenBleyker explained how Roof Maxx is applied.