It started off personal for Garrett DenBleyker III, of Lake Placid, when he was searching for another roofing alternative for his home.

The 18-year-old roof on his newly purchased home was quickly coming to an end in the Florida elements. When he was quoted nearly $30,000 to replace the shingled roof, he decided to search for alternatives. That’s when he discovered Roof Maxx. Unfortunately, there were no dealers in the Highlands County area.

Recommended for you