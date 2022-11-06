LAKE PLACID — On Nov. 3, Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce staff members, family, friends and customers were on hand at Roulette Designs to cut the ribbon for the official opening of this unique business.
Roulette Design is located at 297 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. That’s where you’ll find handmade jewelry and pottery.
Store owner Lori Roulette is well-known around Lake Placid where she has lived since 1979 and graduated from Lake Placid High School in 1981. Anyone who has been in town for a long time will remember her parents, Bud and Betty Roulette. They owned the Western Auto/Sears Outlet store on U.S. 27. That was in the days before there were any malls in Sebring.
Lori Roulette has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Academy of Design & Technology in Tampa. She also has an associate degree in graphic design from South Florida Community College. But as her five children were growing up, she had to put that training aside as a single mom. So, she became a child abuse investigator for the State of Florida, and later was a bookkeeper for two local businesses.
Now, finally she is doing something she has a real passion for. It started when her mom asked her to fix a necklace. When she ordered parts for it, she got the idea to venture into the jewelry and pottery market. After selling her many designs at arts and crafts festivals, she decided to open a shop of her own in Lake Placid.
As soon as you enter her store, you’ll be taken in by the variety of products she offers — everything from jewelry to kiln-fired pottery. She sells handmade earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more. Plus, she’s already branching out to producing bakeware. Coming next year, you’ll find copper and silver metalwork. Classes are also on the horizon.
In addition to producing fine items, Roulette does some jewelry repair and can redesign pieces for customers to give them a new life and beauty. Her store is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, it’s 9 a.m. to noon. The phone number is 863-243-2148.
At the grand opening ceremony, there were light refreshments, gifts to those in attendance, and a secret blue dot on one of the business cards that resulted in a very special prize. Over 30 people took part in the ribbon cutting.
Roulette Designs can be found across the street from Lockhart Automotive and next to the Urgent Care Center of Lake Placid in historic downtown Lake Placid. Check out her website at www.roulettedesigns.net, on Facebook it’s Roulette Designs or email at loriroulette@gmail.com.