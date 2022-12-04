SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — The Prince and Princess of Wales got a first-hand look at some groundbreaking innovations at a green technology startup incubator in suburban Boston on Thursday, then made a visit to an organization that for decades has worked to raise up young people struggling amid poverty and violence.

William and Kate, who are making their first overseas visit since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, were welcomed by hundreds of cheering onlookers at both locations, part of their three-day effort in the U.S. to foster new ways to address climate change.

