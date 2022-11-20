TAMPA — Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving West Florida, Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas are teaming up to protect customers and businesses and bring awareness to scams occurring across Florida on Utility Scam Awareness Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, marked the seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day, which was created by Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS), a consortium of more than 150 U.S. and Canadian electric companies, including Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas, as well as water and natural gas companies, to educate utility customers and expose the tactics used by scammers.

