Highlands Soil & Water Conservation District

Members of the Highlands Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisors are, from left: T.J. Wohl, Seat 1; Sara Sebring, Seat 5; John Causey, Seat 4; Doug Deen, Seat 1, and Steve Smith, Seat 2.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

As the 2022 elected leaders for Florida – Governor Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Attorney General Ashley Moody, were sworn into their respective offices on Tuesday in Tallahassee, the local Highlands Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisors were also sworn into their elected positions.

Highlands County Clerk of Court Jerome Kaszubowski performed the Oaths of Office for all five supervisors who were elected in November to serve the District. The supervisors are elected based on their primary personal residence and aligned with the geographic lines of the Board of County Commissioners.

