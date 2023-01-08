As the 2022 elected leaders for Florida – Governor Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Attorney General Ashley Moody, were sworn into their respective offices on Tuesday in Tallahassee, the local Highlands Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisors were also sworn into their elected positions.
Highlands County Clerk of Court Jerome Kaszubowski performed the Oaths of Office for all five supervisors who were elected in November to serve the District. The supervisors are elected based on their primary personal residence and aligned with the geographic lines of the Board of County Commissioners.
Representing Seat 1 is R. Doug Deen of the Avon Park area. Seat 2 is filled by G. Stephen Smith, representing Lorida and the Eastern side of the county. Seat 3, the center of downtown Sebring, is represented by T.J. Wohl. The Lake Placid area, Seat 4, is filled by Dr. John Causey, and the newest supervisor to join the board is Sara Sebring, representing Seat 5, the southwestern side of Sebring area.
These supervisors will govern the operation of the District, conducting a monthly board meeting and staying abreast of issues facing the agricultural industry. Established in 1942, the Highlands District continues to partner with Highlands County, the Florida Department of Agriculture and USDA-Natural Resource Conservation Services, to provide technical and financial assistance to agriculture land owners in conservation efforts. These programs assure the protection of valuable natural resources while farmers continue to produce a variety of food commodities in Highlands and surrounding counties.
The Highlands Soil & Water Conservation District office is at 4505 George Blvd., Sebring.