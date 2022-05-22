SEBRING — Brighten up your day with a bouquet of flowers that gives back in the local community. Sebring Meals On Wheels has been selected by local Winn-Dixie store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the brand-new Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program the entire month of June 2022.
The Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back as part of the regular shopping routine. Every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker sold supports a non-profit local to the Winn-Dixie in which it was purchased.
As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Winn-Dixie location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of the Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet. Sebring Meals On Wheels was selected as the June 2022 beneficiary by local store leadership at the Winn-Dixie at 600 Sebring Square Shopping Center. Sebring Meals On Wheels will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Winn-Dixie location during the June.
“Flowers can make someone’s day, brighten up a room or spread a smile,” said Mary Margaret Staik, director of operations for Sebring Meals On Wheels. “Now they can give back, too. We are thrilled to be chosen to benefit from this unique and impactful Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, as the demands of those in need are higher than ever this year.”
Sebring Meals On Wheels is a non-profit based in Sebring. Founded in 1973. Sebring Meals On Wheels delivers hot lunches to the Sebring and Lake Placid area to the elderly, homebound, shut-ins, or those recovering from illness or injury. Learn more about Sebring Meals On Wheels by visiting www.sebringmealsonwheels.com.
For more information about the Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, visit seg.bloomin4good.com.