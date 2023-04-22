A furniture store whose company has been in business for more than 90 years is closing its Sebring location.
Royal’s Furniture, which is at 3660 U.S. 27 South in Sebring, will close when all of its inventory is sold, according to C.J. Royal, director of operations for Royal Family Businesses.
Royal said the decision to close it is based on a personnel situation that involves him. He explained that he is retiring on June 1, marking 50 years with the company. The person who is taking over for him lives in Royal Palm Beach.
Royal added that it was determined that the Sebring store is “a little far” for him to travel.
The Sebring store, which opened in 1994, has 15,000 square feet of space. The company owns the building, and Royal said they plan to lease it for now. However, it could be sold if a deal can be worked out.
Call 561-996-6581 for information about the building.
Royal began selling furniture in 1984. Its four other stores will remain open. They are located in Okeechobee, Belle Glade, Clewiston and Immokalee.
The company’s website states that it owns, operates and manages almost 500,000 square feet of commercial, retail and office properties. That includes the shopping center on Plaza Avenue in Lake Placid.
It also operates some Popeyes and Chicken Salad Chick restaurants.
The company, which is based in Belle Glade, started in 1929.