AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) is part of a consortium of three Florida state colleges that will receive $4.7 million toward a four-year initiative called “Increasing Access: The Next Generation of Healthcare Professionals.”

SFSC, the College of Central Florida in Ocala, and Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg are partnering to address Florida’s need for a highly qualified healthcare workforce and to close equity gaps in college entrance and degree or certificate attainment among underserved and underrepresented populations. The College of Central Florida will serve as fiscal agent and grant leader.

