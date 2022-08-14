AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) recently installed state-of-the-art driving simulators to assist in training its students in the Commercial Vehicle Driving program.

The purchase of driving simulators at SFSC were the result of $415,000 allocated to SFSC last January through the governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Those funds were earmarked for the Commercial Vehicle Driver Program to help alleviate the national shortage of truck drivers.

