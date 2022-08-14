AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) recently installed state-of-the-art driving simulators to assist in training its students in the Commercial Vehicle Driving program.
The purchase of driving simulators at SFSC were the result of $415,000 allocated to SFSC last January through the governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Those funds were earmarked for the Commercial Vehicle Driver Program to help alleviate the national shortage of truck drivers.
According to the American Trucking Associations, the trucking industry may need more than 160,000 drivers by 2030.
Two simulators were recently installed at SFSC’s Crews Center in Avon Park: a virtual pre-trip inspection simulator and a truck cab simulator. “The virtual pre-trip inspection simulator station allows students to view over 100 parts on a truck that need to be inspected prior to a trip,” said Joe Burke, coordinator and instructor of SFSC’s Commercial Vehicle Driving program. “Some of the parts under the hood that they would inspect are the alternator, water pump, air compressor, and power steering box. If parts have an issue, the student must identify them. While the student is inspecting the virtual truck, the instructor can watch along with him or her.”
The truck cab simulator has three screens, and the virtual truck is identical to the truck cab that the program has available for final coursework. The student learns how to shift the 10-speed transmission, backing maneuvers, and how to drive on various terrains and conditions, such as in the city, in the mountains, on the interstate, in snow and ice, in darkness, and in high winds. The cab is motion-based, so the student can feel the truck moving. The student can inspect gauges on the dashboard, the windshield wipers, steering wheel, horns, all indicator lights, and the defroster.
Both of the simulators can be used to practice for the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) examination. The final examination is done with an actual rig at the Crews Center.
“We’re excited about the truck driving simulators, because they will give our students an enhanced training experience before they get behind the wheel of the truck,” said Tina Gottus, SFSC’s director of corporate and community education. “The simulators will provide students with broader training opportunities and provide reports on the driver’s performance to the instructor. The instructor will evaluate the reports and provide feedback to assist the student, leading to successful outcomes and experiences. The simulators also have a classroom monitor, so all students can learn from the student in the training seat. When things go wrong on the road, students will better know how to recover. Ultimately, they will become better drivers. When they make it safer on our roads, we all benefit.”
SFSC’s Commercial Vehicle Driving program is a four-week course that offers in-depth, hands-on truck driving experience and provides connections with future employers. The College accepts approximately 260 students into the program annually. Currently, 25 students are on its waiting list for acceptance into the program.
For more information about SFSC’s Commercial Vehicle Driving program, call the Corporate and Community Education Department at 863-784-7033 or email corporatetraining@southflorida.edu.