Level up

South Florida State College students in the Construction Trades program work on leveling a wall stud.

 COURTESY/SFSC

AVON PARK — South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Construction Trades program at the Crews Center in Avon Park, Fla. recently received National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) accreditation through 2027.

According to its website, NCCER is a not-for-profit organization that, with the support of construction CEOs and association and academic leaders, created a standardized training and credentialing program to nurture a safe and productive workforce for the construction industry. NCCER is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. and affiliated with the University of Florida’s M.E. Rinker Sr. School of Construction Management.

