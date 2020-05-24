AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) is offering 10 free, non-credit online courses in partnership with ed2go, an educational company that offers online tutorial and instructor-led courses in a variety of disciplines. These free courses can aid individuals in achieving their personal and professional goals in job hunting, personal finance, communications, website development, management and marketing.
These self-paced, tutorial courses are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Students may begin a course anytime through Wednesday, July 1. However, once the student has enrolled in a course, it is available to the student for up to three months. To learn more about any of these free, online courses, visit ed2go.com/sfsc/ and in the Search box, type “Free.” To enroll in a course, click the course and click “Add to Cart.”
For more information, contact the SFSC Corporate and Community Education Department at CommunityEducation@southflorida.edu or call 863-784-7388.