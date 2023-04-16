Grant acceptance

Dr. Brent Ferns, dean of applied sciences and technologies at SFSC, from left; Nancy Dodd, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy Florida; Christopher Yeomans, electrical distribution professor at SFSC; and Dr. Michele Heston, vice president for academic affairs and student services at SFSC, accept a $50,000 grant from Duke Energy.

 COURTESY/SOUTH FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE

AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) received more than $50,000 in grant funding from the Duke Energy Foundation at a Live-Wire Demonstration event on the college’s Highlands Campus Wednesday. The funding will be used to increase training in the college’s Electrical Lineworker Program.

“As we prepare to celebrate the upcoming National Lineworker Appreciation Day, Duke Energy Florida, along with the Duke Energy Foundation, is thrilled to create opportunities for access to education that benefits the workforce in the communities where we work and live,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida president. “For our communities to thrive, we need skilled lineworkers to maintain our infrastructure and South Florida State College can prepare individuals for a rewarding career by equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to perform utility line work.”

