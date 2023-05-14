Deanne Shanklin has joined the staff of Ridge Area Arc as director of Human Resources.
In this vital role, Shanklin will plan, coordinate and direct the administrative functions of Ridge Area Arc and also oversee the recruiting, interviewing and hiring of new staff. She serves as a link between the agency’s management and its employees.
“When considering our open director of Human Resources position, we really wanted an individual with a servant’s heart and the ability to think outside the box,” CEO Kathleen Border said. “Companies have to be adaptable when it comes to recruiting, especially non-profits that serve a unique population. Deanne was the perfect fit for the job and is a compliment to the team already in place.”
Shanklin has more than 12 years Human Resources experience in the banking industry. Formerly the resource development specialist/alumni coordinator at South Florida State College Foundation, Shanklin then became the United Way of Central Florida resource development assistant. Eventually, she became the Highlands County manager for The United Way and began an even closer relationship with Ridge Area Arc, which is a partner agency.
Shanklin was born and raised in Hardee County, but has been a Highlands County resident for more than 34 years and raised her daughter and son here. She and her husband David live in Sebring. They have two granddaughters who live in Sebring and four grandchildren who live out of state.
“I have always had a passion for working with and helping people in general. I have a special place in my heart for those with disabilities and have been a supporter of Ridge Area Arc since I moved to Highlands County and learned more about services offered and consumers being helped. I have witnessed the mission of Arc’s organization being played out every day and I appreciate how we are constantly growing and developing in order to help increase services and better the lives of those we serve,” Shanklin said.