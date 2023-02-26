SEBRING — Sherri Bowman Daniels, a native to Sebring, graduated from Sebring High School in 1987. Unlike many of her classmates, she chose to stay home instead of leaving the city to live elsewhere. She connected with her Godgiven gift of doing hair and started her salon business. Hair In Motion, the name of her hair salon, would be birthed and come to fruition in 1997. Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic mandates for closing, her doors have never closed and she is blessed to be in business 25 years and counting.
Daniels has traveled the country being certified by top professionals in the hair industry. Some of the certifications she has obtained over her 25 years as a hair care professional are Silk Out Pro, Hair Lost Practitioner, and Certified Abracadabra Sew In Technician to name a few. She has clients not only in the city and county, but many who travel from throughout the state and come in from out of state for her services.
She recently was chosen to participate as a stylist in New York City. First time traveling to the Big Apple, Daniels would be afforded the opportunity to demonstrate her skills and talents at the New York Fashion Week. She met and worked with world renowned designers such as Yirko Sivirich, Muses Kloset, and Luis Antonio and fashion runway models from around the world. Her gifts are making room for her and doors are being opened that are turning her dreams into reality.
When asked what her highlights were during her trip, she said, being able to travel with her daughter, Shayla, first and foremost.
“Being able to expose my daughter to things that weren’t available to me at her age is a blessing,” she continued. “I styled a young model’s hair who was just starting out in the modeling industry. Seeing life through this young girl’s eyes, as she’s been given the opportunity to live her dream was an honor. She has the world before her to shine and I will be a part of her story. I look forward to seeing her, through media and other outlets available, become a supermodel at some point in her journey,” Daniels concluded.
A small town girl blessed to make big city moves is who we have here.
They walked the city, met amazing people, and took a ferry to see and tour the Statue of Liberty. With her eyes and mind being exposed to greater, Daniels says this is only the beginning.
She’s begun planning a remodel and relaunch of her business. With the wisdom, knowledge, skills, and talents she’s gained and has been exposed to, Daniels is ready to present her craft in an exciting way to her clients and to the world around her.
Daniels is owner and operator of “Hair In Motion” at 2823 State Road 17 North in Sebring.