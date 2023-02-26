SEBRING — Sherri Bowman Daniels, a native to Sebring, graduated from Sebring High School in 1987. Unlike many of her classmates, she chose to stay home instead of leaving the city to live elsewhere. She connected with her Godgiven gift of doing hair and started her salon business. Hair In Motion, the name of her hair salon, would be birthed and come to fruition in 1997. Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic mandates for closing, her doors have never closed and she is blessed to be in business 25 years and counting.

Daniels has traveled the country being certified by top professionals in the hair industry. Some of the certifications she has obtained over her 25 years as a hair care professional are Silk Out Pro, Hair Lost Practitioner, and Certified Abracadabra Sew In Technician to name a few. She has clients not only in the city and county, but many who travel from throughout the state and come in from out of state for her services.

