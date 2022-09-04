AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) recently received more than $82,000 in grant funding from the Duke Energy Foundation to enhance the College’s Electrical Lineworker Program.
“Duke Energy is proud of our collaboration with South Florida State College and the positive outcomes of the Electrical Lineworker Program we support,” said Nancy Dodd, Duke Energy Florida government and community relations manager. “We look forward to assisting SFSC in reaching even more students and adding state-of-the-art equipment to enhance the hands-on training opportunities available to current and future students of the program.”
According to Christopher Yeomans, electrical distribution professor, with the grant funding from the Duke Energy Foundation, the SFSC Electrical Lineworker Program will purchase a mini-excavator and a Viper ST breaker.
“This equipment will benefit SFSC’s program and its students in two ways: First, the students will learn to safely and efficiently use a mini-excavator to install and maintain primary and secondary cables for an Underground Residential Distribution (URD) system,” he said. “Secondly, the students will also be able to learn the latest technology circuit protection on a distribution system. They will learn how to frame a pole for the installation of a three-phase Viper ST breaker, execute switching orders to place a three-phase breaker in service, and execute switching orders to bypass three-phase breakers for maintenance or change out.”
SFSC’s Electrical Lineworker Program prepares students to work as electric line technicians in the construction, maintenance, and repair of electric utility overhaul and underground systems. Through 1,500 contact hours of training at the College’s Hardee Campus, students gain an understanding of electrical systems, operations, and safety while mastering competencies in electrical distribution, basic electrical theory, and underground electrical construction operations. They learn how to maintain electric power systems and use electrical distribution equipment. The program provides practice in climbing, framing, building single and three-phase overhead lines, pole top and bucket rescue techniques, operating bucket trucks, and maintaining and repairing underground systems. Students who successfully complete the program earn a Career Certificate.
For more information about SFSC’s Electrical Lineworker Program, contact Christopher Yeomans, electrical distribution professor, by emailing yeomansC@southflorida.edu or calling 863-784-7045.