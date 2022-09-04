SFSC DukeCheck1, 200

Duke Energy presented more than $82,000 in grand funding to South Florida Community College’s Electrical Lineworker Program.

 COURTESY/SFSC

AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) recently received more than $82,000 in grant funding from the Duke Energy Foundation to enhance the College’s Electrical Lineworker Program.

“Duke Energy is proud of our collaboration with South Florida State College and the positive outcomes of the Electrical Lineworker Program we support,” said Nancy Dodd, Duke Energy Florida government and community relations manager. “We look forward to assisting SFSC in reaching even more students and adding state-of-the-art equipment to enhance the hands-on training opportunities available to current and future students of the program.”

Recommended for you