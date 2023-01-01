Winter Weather Travel Missouri

A worker pauses while sorting through a pile of unclaimed luggage cordoned off by caution tape inside the Southwest Airlines terminal at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in St. Louis.

 JEFF ROBERSON/AP PHOTO

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines returned to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling more than 2,350 flights Thursday.

Airline executives told employees that crew scheduling last week— a major cause of the meltdown — has been fixed.

Recommended for you