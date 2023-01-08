EXPLORATION PARK — Space Florida announced its annual call for projects to further develop Florida’s spaceport system. This year, commercial space companies are invited to submit applications for Space Florida’s Space Transportation Infrastructure Matching Fund – requiring a private match of 50% or greater – to help meet current and future commercial and public sector space transportation needs. Last year’s call for projects for the Space Transportation Infrastructure Matching Fund was valued at $48.2 million. Applications are due Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Frank DiBello, president and CEO, Space Florida, said, “Florida is the premier transportation hub for a global space economy providing rapid transport routes to other major world markets. Working in further collaboration with the growing space private sector will help consolidate and mature a Florida spaceport system of the future. The work we do at Space Florida extends beyond today, with a focus on the next generation of space enterprise. Our mission is to create a thriving space ecosystem, which not only supports today’s operational needs but also the establishment of pioneering outposts in high-value orbits, waypoints in space, and a lunar economy that fuels commercial and military operations.”

