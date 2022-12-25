3M Forever Chemicals

The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 24, 2017. The company said Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, that it will phase out manufacturing of “forever chemicals” and try to get them out of all their products by the end of 2025.

 RICHARD DREW/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — 3M will phase out the manufacturing of so-called “forever chemicals” and try to get them out of all their products within two years, the chemical and consumer products maker said Tuesday.

The decision announced Tuesday arrives after U.S. environmental regulators designated the chemicals — used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other consumer products since the 1940s — as hazardous substances under the Superfund law.

Recommended for you