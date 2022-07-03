SEBRING — Anyone in the vicinity of South Commerce Avenue in the last month has probably noticed the occasional strong aroma of fresh-roasted coffee.
It’s coming from Strangely Warmed Coffee Inc. at 161 S. Commerce Ave., where what started as a fundraiser at a local church and a way to bring financial help to local and international missions has now gone commercial, but has kept its missionary roots.
Each month, the company ships in a pallet of coffee — approximately 10 bags at 152 pounds or 62 kilograms per bag — to roast and bag up for sale. Some of it gets ground up, but most of the coffee is sold as whole beans.
In total, they handle as much as 690 kilograms, or 1,520 pounds of coffee each month.
Strangely Warmed still has a school and trade training mission for people at the village in Peru where the single-source coffee is grown. However, rather than just sell single bags through the church, the label has branched out to sell wholesale to local restaurants and retailers.
Steve Slaybaugh, one of five partners, said the operation grew too large for First Sebring Church and has now moved its roastery to the converted and nicely air-conditioned rear loading area of the former Feather’s Dry Cleaners downtown location.
Strangely Warmed has a bigger roaster, he said, and in addition to packing more than just the three-quarter pound bags, they have also started packing and selling single-serve K-Cup pods.
Jeff Retterer, owner of Logan’s of Lake Placid, said he regularly has sold, on average, 20-25 pounds of Strangely Warmed coffee in his restaurant each month over the last year. He sells 10 times as many in pods as he does the roasted beans.
Calling himself a “coffee snob,” Retterer said Strangely Warmed is “hands-down the best coffee I’ve ever had.”
Customers love it, he said, especially the dark roast, which he said never tastes bitter. He used to use lots of cream and sugar with previous brands.
“Now I don’t even do that,” Retterer said. “You can really taste the bean versus a burnt flavor with other coffees.”
He thinks that’s because the local coffee is freshly roasted, not sitting in a warehouse or store shelf for months. He also said Strangely Warmed espresso grind has a “caramel froth” that beats all others.
Ginger Harris, cashier at Food for Thought, showed where the store not only sells the K-Cups but also whole bean coffee, ready for grinding, behind a sign that says “local.”
“We sell a lot of this stuff,” Harris said.
Like many of the store’s customers, looking for more healthy food, Harris likes Strangely Warmed because of its low acid content. It won’t upset her stomach or esophagus.
Harris admits she has a bias for the coffee, because she, like Slaybaugh, is also a member of First Sebring Church, but Food for Thought store owner Barbara Snapp said it’s a good product sold by good people.
The fact that it’s local, Snapp said, means she has had no supply problems. When she’s low, they can restock her store that day.
It also sells well, Snapp said, and comes certified both as a fair trade by Fairtrade International and as organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“That’s important to us,” Snapp said.
Just up the highway at Chez Mireille, Thierry and Mireille Focant sell authentic Belgian waffles and a fair amount of Strangely Warmed coffee, both in bags and from a coffee service station in the lobby.
”People seem to like it,” Thierry Focant said.
Their storefront shop, unfortunately, doesn’t allow people to sit and enjoy waffles and coffee, café-style.
”If we had seating, we would sell more,” Thierry Focant said.
Laura Wade, co-owner with her husband of True Grit in Avon Park, said the coffee has stayed pretty popular with their customers for the last year.
“People come in just for it,” Wade said. “People want to buy [from] a local coffee company.”
Other vendors serving Strangely Warmed brand coffee include Faded Bistro and Beer Garden on North Ridgewood Drive in Sebring, Whipty Doo Ice Cream and Coffee Too in the Spring Lake Plaza on U.S. 98 and Logan’s of Lake Placid dine-in restaurant.
When asked if he could think of anything else to say about Staybaugh and Strangely Warmed, Retterer said, “I kind of wish he’d do tea, too.”