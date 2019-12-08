LAKE PLACID — Sugar Sand Distillery is ready to help you "make spirits bright" this holiday season with special Making Spirits Bright spirit sampling and shopping, as well as extended hours, on Thursdays in December.
Raise a glass to celebrate the season with some spiffy spirits. Visit Sugar Sand Distillery on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for complimentary spirit tastings and extended hours of operation. Sample our variety of products, including vodka, rum, whiskey, moonshine and limoncello, and shop for all the adults on your holiday list.
Sugar Sand Distillery is Florida’s only estate-grown sugarcane distillery making their own rum, vodka, whiskey, moonshine and limoncello. Nestled in the middle of a 10-acre sugarcane farm, Sugar Sand Distillery is a true farm-to-bottle operation. Born of a desire to incorporate the love of farming with the love of producing handcrafted, small-batch spirits. Located in Lake Placid, FL (just south of Sebring), the distillery is open to visitors Wednesday-Sunday with tours available on Saturdays. Kids are welcome; must be 21 to sample or purchase product.
For more information, visit SugarSandDistillery.com.