Auto Sales

A row of new Ford Fusions are for sale on the lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa., Nov. 19, 2015. A shortage of computer chips and other parts hobbled the U.S. auto industry in 2022, slowing factories and contributing to an expected 8% decline in sales from the previous year. And although supplies are improving and prices are coming down a little, auto factories aren’t likely to get back to full production until next year.

 KEITH SRAKOCIC/AP PHOTO, FILE

DETROIT (AP) — Shortages of computer chips and other parts continued to hobble the U.S. auto industry last year, contributing to vehicle sales dropping 8% from 2021 to their lowest level in more than a decade.

But there’s good news for consumers in the gloomy numbers: Vehicle supplies on dealer lots are growing, albeit slowly, and automakers expect at least a small easing in prices this year as inventories grow.

