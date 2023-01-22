T Mobile Hacked

The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.

 MICHAEL DWYER/AP PHOTO, FILE

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.

T-Mobile said in a filing with the Security and Exchange Commission that the breach was discovered Jan. 5. It said the data exposed to theft — based on its investigation to date — did not include passwords or PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other government IDs.

