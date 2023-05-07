Drs. Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar together founded the Thakkar Family Foundation to reach their collective goal of helping people. A generous donation recently given will kick off the Trousdale Community Foundation’s Palms of Sebring Employee Fund. The Sebring employee fund includes scholarship opportunities for employees’ continued education; The HeartShip program, which provides funds to employees with an emergency; and for employee appreciation programs. This new initiative has been underway, and the inaugural Thakkar gift has established the fund.

The Palms of Sebring provides skilled nursing care, assisted living care, independent living, respite recovery and homecare. As a long-time rounding physician and medical director at The Palms of Sebring, Dr. Vinod Thakkar’s shared passion with employees for The Palms’ residents has been inspiring to him.

Recommended for you