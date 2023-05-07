Drs. Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar together founded the Thakkar Family Foundation to reach their collective goal of helping people. A generous donation recently given will kick off the Trousdale Community Foundation’s Palms of Sebring Employee Fund. The Sebring employee fund includes scholarship opportunities for employees’ continued education; The HeartShip program, which provides funds to employees with an emergency; and for employee appreciation programs. This new initiative has been underway, and the inaugural Thakkar gift has established the fund.
The Palms of Sebring provides skilled nursing care, assisted living care, independent living, respite recovery and homecare. As a long-time rounding physician and medical director at The Palms of Sebring, Dr. Vinod Thakkar’s shared passion with employees for The Palms’ residents has been inspiring to him.
Tarlika Thakkar is an accomplished and revered physician in her own right. She graduated from M.P. Shah Medical College in Jamnagar, India. In the U.S., she expanded her skillset with a residence in anesthesiology at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Patterson, New Jersey.
Since moving to Florida in 1980, Vinod and Tarlika have donated more than $1 million to support local causes that are meaningful to them. They have two children, Vipul and Radha, and currently reside in Sebring.
After 40 years of dedication to The Palms of Sebring, The Thakkar Foundation Board felt compelled to continue to serve The Palms by establishing the employee fund. This gift is another example of the philanthropic spirit of the Thakkar Family.
The Palms of Sebring and Thakkar relationship is special and unique, and this generous gift has inspired The Palms to honor the donation by naming the Employee Fund after the Thakkar Foundation, “Thakkar Foundation Palms Employee Fund.”
The Thakkar family is committed to supporting deserving causes and individuals in their respective communities. They seek to motivate capable and driven people.
Palms of Sebring is honored to be chosen by the Thakkar Family in this impactful way.