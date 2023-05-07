Regional Bank Turmoil

A Pacific Western Bank branch is seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Uncertainty continues to pummel the banking industry, despite assurances from financial regulators and bankers such as Jamie Dimon this week that the worst of the recent crisis is over and the health of the banking system remains strong.

Bank shares have sold off on Wall Street this week following the government seizure and subsequent sale of First Republic Bank to JPMorgan. It was the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history and the third failure of a midsize lender in two months.

