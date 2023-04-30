On Friday, Homer’s Original Smorgasbord opened a separate endeavor called the Chez Les Jean. The grill and bar is under the same umbrella as Homer’s Original Smorgasbord. It is actually in the newly renovated area formally known as the Manatee’s Banquet Room where special events were held in the past.

The grill and bar is a newly renovated area where patrons can relax. Unlike the all-you-can-eat buffet, Chez Les Jean is a menu service of comfort foods. The space is remodeled with benches and a full bar. There are alsp two pool tables and a karaoke section.

