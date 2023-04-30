On Friday, Homer’s Original Smorgasbord opened a separate endeavor called the Chez Les Jean. The grill and bar is under the same umbrella as Homer’s Original Smorgasbord. It is actually in the newly renovated area formally known as the Manatee’s Banquet Room where special events were held in the past.
The grill and bar is a newly renovated area where patrons can relax. Unlike the all-you-can-eat buffet, Chez Les Jean is a menu service of comfort foods. The space is remodeled with benches and a full bar. There are alsp two pool tables and a karaoke section.
The owners plan to have entertainment and also non-stop sports playing on television monitors.
Why the need for another restaurant? Looking around the current restaurant, co-owner and head chef Washly Jean realized how much space was not being utilized. Sensing a need for change, the owners proceeded with the new concept. However, to remodel or create a different Homer’s would be a big deal to the regular patrons as it has been a long-standing restaurant in the community.
To keep with tradition, Jean said, “The regulars do not want anything changed. They love it ... the environment, the tradition. When I looked around we have rooms.”
That idea started on their new odyssey.
Chez Les Jean’s operating hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.