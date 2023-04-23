Editor’s note: The following story is about the mentor of the two men featured in last Sunday’s success stories on D1.
It’s great to meet and learn the stories of leaders who impact our communities. Asking the questions: How have they become the leader that they are? What are the struggles they face? What sets them aside from the rest? and so on ... can move us from empathy and sympathy to celebration and praise considering the answers given. E’Shan Johnson and Freddie Edwards, who we met through their stories last week, both share another amazing connection, their mentor – a leader who builds leaders.
Uma Tularam is a native of Guyana, South America. She’s managed several Walgreen’s locations and presently manages the store in Avon Park. She is the mentor of Johnson and Edwards. She and her husband, Hemchand, have two children, Eric and Emily. They came to the USA in 2001 and moved to Highlands County in 2016.
The warm weather, farming and being closer to her husband’s family brought them here. Uma Tularam said the move has been nothing short of positive and joyful. The children are enjoying their school, her husband is loving his farming and Tularam finds gratitude in her work.
Edwards and Johnson became her mentees as they had high sights and she realized they had wisdom to manage their own stores one day. Acquiring their own store became a reality as was witnessed in last week’s Sunday Highlands News-Sun edition. Mentoring the two young men has been and continues to be a joy for Tularam.
“They are like my sons. I expect nothing less than their best as I do my own children. I am always here for them,” Tularam said.
She explained Johnson was always afraid of failure. “He’s always worked very hard, above and beyond even, and when he was first passed up for the promotion he took it hard. He made up his mind to give up. I wouldn’t let him. I knew what was in him. He was intelligent, quick to learn, and a natural leader. I was determined to see him to the finish line even if that meant pushing and pulling him. I was not giving up on him and most of all I was not willing to let him give up on himself. He had everything he needed and the only thing left was the chance through corporate to give him a chance,” Tularam said.
As Johnson had been with the company for many years and knew everything about the operations, Edwards came in new to the company. Yes, he’d managed before, but this was something new and he was stepping out of his comfort zone.
“The objective for him was to get trained and to be ready when the opportunity came for him to run his own store. He was a quick learner, dedicated, and the sky was the limit. He had no doubts he could do it and was very confident. He actually was given his own store much quicker than expected,” Tularam said.
When asked how she mentors and leads leaders to their destiny, Tularam said, “I treat them as my own. I help navigate the path, but they must put in the work.” She said nothing is given to you in this life.
“You also have to have someone who believes in you and is willing to give you a chance. I’m only passing the baton as someone did for me. I was given the chance and now give chances to others,” said Tularam with a smile.
These young men, young leaders, made the job easy because they both have the know how, the tenacity, and the ability, she said. “They are both hungry for being the best and willing to put in the work, double time, to succeed.”
Tularam said, “Failure is not an option for me nor those I mentor and I believe in. I put in just as much work to insure their success as whatever they do is a reflection on me. When they win the credit is given to them. If they lose, I take the loss on me. So, I give everything, as they must give everything, and in turn we all win together.”
Tularam is a blueprint for leaders leading leaders. A leader who sees those she mentors as her own children and expects nothing but the best. It’s true, we get what we are looking for and find what we seek. Let’s choose to see the best in those around us, lift, encourage success, and the best is what we will receive.