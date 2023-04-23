As people age, they begin to lose their balance. Kim Bush is a certified personal trainer and stretch practitioner. She offers therapy at the Fitness 4 You centers at 208 Main Ave. in Lake Placid and 10 E. Main St. in Avon Park. She is confident if you arrange regular therapy with her you will get significant balance back by fall of 2023. She has the track record to prove it. It takes time, effort and a good therapist.
A major fear of older people is falling. A hard fall can cause a broken ankle, hip or knee. To be safe, many use a walker. Others, a cane. Yet others just walk carefully to manage steps and curbs. Bush helps many with assisted stretching techniques. Her company appropriately is named Heartland Stretch & Wellness.
Bush has an associate degree in physical therapy assisting from South University in Palm Beach. She spent 12 years as a therapist at AdventHealth hospitals in Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula before starting private practice in 2020.
She said, “I started my own practice because I wanted to work one on one to help my patients get better and guide them to better health.”
Besides her expertise in helping older folks gain their balance, she helps all ages.
“I work with body builders, with anyone who wants to get in shape, with those who had a recent surgery and with those with unique life challenges.”
Her treatment room has a massage table, parallel bars, dumbbells, ultra sound machine, electrical stimulators and ankle bands to build strength and balance.
Stretching is often neglected due to lack of experience, time or motivation. With assisted stretching you will achieve deeper stretch than you can achieve on your own. It will target muscle groups, reduce stiffness, tension and improve blood flow.
Three times a week Bush stretches the tight legs of John Morrison to give him comfort. He is 20 years old and has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy since he was very young. He requires a wheelchair for mobility.
“John’s family actually paid my flight, my hotel and attendance at a Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy seminar in New York City last November so I could better help their son,” Bush said.
Bush does not take insurance or Medicare but has reasonable rates ranging from a quick stretch for $20 to targeted stretch for $65 an hour. She offers packages and gift certificates. Bush’s website, www.heartlandstretch.com , gives in-depth details about the advantages of assisted stretch. She can be reached at 863-451-2323.
The other advantage of her service is her connection with “Fitness 4 You.” The gyms in Lake Placid and Avon Park are owned by Steve and Kady Madray. They offer 10-point circuit training machines, free weights, treadmills, stationary bikes, personal training, group classes and a smoothie bar. Aside from the Madrays, the staff includes Chris Bates and Aspen Rowe. With membership, you receive an entry card offering 24/7 access at either facility. Learn more by visiting www.fitness4you24.com or calling 863-531-3444.
Staying fit assures a better life no matter your age. With assisted stretching from Bush and regular work outs at Fitness 4 You you can continue to enjoy an active life of swimming, tennis, pickleball, golf, bicycle riding and so many other hobbies to make your life more enriching.