As people age, they begin to lose their balance. Kim Bush is a certified personal trainer and stretch practitioner. She offers therapy at the Fitness 4 You centers at 208 Main Ave. in Lake Placid and 10 E. Main St. in Avon Park. She is confident if you arrange regular therapy with her you will get significant balance back by fall of 2023. She has the track record to prove it. It takes time, effort and a good therapist.

A major fear of older people is falling. A hard fall can cause a broken ankle, hip or knee. To be safe, many use a walker. Others, a cane. Yet others just walk carefully to manage steps and curbs. Bush helps many with assisted stretching techniques. Her company appropriately is named Heartland Stretch & Wellness.

