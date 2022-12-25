Air Bag Deaths

This June 25, 2017, photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis and U.S. safety regulators have confirmed that an exploding Takata air bag inflator has killed another driver.

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO, FILE

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis and U.S. safety regulators have confirmed that an exploding Takata air bag inflator has killed another driver.

The company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reiterated warnings to owners of 274,000 older Dodge and Chrysler vehicles to stop driving them until faulty inflators are replaced.

