Once upon a time, I had toddlers. Currently, I have grandchildren who are 5 and 3 years old and may technically be past the recognized toddler age.
Toddlers are interesting human beings, They have the capacity to drive you bonkers with their behavior only to turn into sweet bundles of cuteness before you go over the edge, It’s how they survive.
My husband Don had a sense of adventure as a toddler. He was placed in the nursery of a Methodist church in downtown St. Petersburg while his baby sister Patty was getting christened.
He grew bored in the nursery and left, carrying a large stuffed animal with him. He managed to slip out without anyone the wiser.
As his mother stood in the rear of the worship area, baby Patty in her arms, someone came up to her and said, “We’ve lost Keith (Don’s middle name – his family used it to differentiate between him and his dad, another Don Ware), but don’t worry, we’re looking for him.”
They then gave her a gentle push to make her head down the aisle. Following a very quick christening, a search began for Don.
My husband was eventually found several blocks away on the porch of the hotel his grandparents owned at the time, calmly sitting in a chair and waiting for everyone. Everyone was no doubt relieved but I wonder if he was punished at all for his escapade.
Let’s be honest for a moment. Dealing with toddlers takes patience. A toddler will probably not have mastered language yet, making communication difficult. Kids at that stage of their lives can’t always explain why they did what they did. It’s enough to wish for the gift of interpretation to figure out what the little one is trying to tell you.
I suspect the Secret Service recently wished for such a gift when they intercepted a toddler on Tuesday who’d gotten on the White House grounds.
According to the article at www.cnn.com, the unnamed tyke crawled through the fence on the north side of the White House. Of course, this set off all kinds of alarms and alerted the Secret Service Uniformed Division of the intruder. The child was intercepted and given back to his parents, who no doubt were both relieved and embarrassed.
But wait. This isn’t even the first time a toddler has breached the fence. Back in 2014, while President Obama was in office, another tot squeezed through the fence right before the president was to address the nation concerning Iraq. Thanks to the tiny intruder, the speech was delayed as the White House went into a temporary lockdown.
Proving that even bureaucrats can possess a sense of humor, then spokesman for the United States Secret Service Edwin Donavan is quoted as saying, “We were going to wait until he learned to talk to question him, but in lieu of that, he got a timeout and was sent on way with parents.”
The moral of this tale? Watch your toddlers. You never know what they’ll get in to,
By the way, I will be on the radio show “D&D Live” this upcoming Friday, April 28th, at 8:30 a.m. The station is WWTK (730 on the AM dial and 95.3 on the FM), If you want to listen online, simply go to https://www.newstalk730am.com/ and click the Play button, I’ll be talking about my latest novel “Death on the Air”. As far as I know, no toddlers will be joining us.