Hasbro Layoffs

The Hasbro logo is seen on April 26, 2018, in New York. Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025.

 RICHARD DREW/AP PHOTO, FILE

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025.

The nearly century-old Rhode Island-based company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh and My Little Pony toys said the layoffs amount to 15% of its global full-time workforce.

