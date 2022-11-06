Japan Earns Toyota

A boy looks up at the logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at its gallery in Tokyo, Jan. 15, 2020. Toyota said Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, that its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen. 

 KOJI SASAHARA/AP PHOTO, FILE

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota said Tuesday that its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s quarterly profit through September totaled 434 billion yen, or $2.9 billion, down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier.

