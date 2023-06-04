Toyota US Factories

An electric and hybrid vehicle battery factory being built by Toyota is shown while under construction near Greensboro, North Carolina on Monday, May 15. The plant will supply batteries to Toyota’s huge complex in Georgetown, Kentucky, which will build Toyota’s first U.S.-made electric vehicle.

 TOYOTA via AP

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Toyota will invest another $2.1 billion in an electric and hybrid vehicle battery factory that’s under construction near Greensboro, N.C.

The plant will supply batteries to Toyota’s huge complex in Georgetown, Ky., which will build Toyota’s first U.S.-made electric vehicle, a new SUV with three rows of seats.

