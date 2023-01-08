SEBRING — It took a decision to step out on faith and the right time to take advantage of an opportunity for a new bakery to come to downtown Sebring.

Amy Tucker and Dawn Nye have opened Sisters Sweet Shop and Bakery at 110 N. Ridgewood Drive. The telephone number is 451-5640. The hours of the bakery, which began operating the first week of December, are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Those hours, according to Tucker, might change later on.

