SEBRING — It took a decision to step out on faith and the right time to take advantage of an opportunity for a new bakery to come to downtown Sebring.
Amy Tucker and Dawn Nye have opened Sisters Sweet Shop and Bakery at 110 N. Ridgewood Drive. The telephone number is 451-5640. The hours of the bakery, which began operating the first week of December, are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Those hours, according to Tucker, might change later on.
Tucker said has she made and decorated wedding cakes for years. Family members had suggested that she start a bakery. Nye said there were “hypothetical” discussions about it.
“I’m a natural-born baker,” Tucker said. “ Not so much in doing big breads and stuff like that. I’ve always done cakes and pies ....”
“I’ve always wanted to start a bakery, but I never had the opportunity,” she added.
The opportunity came up as a result of a person they knew from church. Gail Arcand was operating a candy store in that location on North Ridgewood but decided she could no longer continue to run it by herself. Arcand told Nye about her decision. As Nye put it, the “door has opened.”
Tucker said Arcand wanted to have Nye take over the store. Nye declined, but she told Arcand that perhaps Amy and her husband, James, could do something with it.
“At that point we just decided we will turn it into the bakery and have candy and stuff ...,” Amy Tucker said.
The bakery offers a variety of sweet treats. They include: muffins, biscuits (plain and flavored), cookies, cupcakes, specialty cupcakes, white bread, cotton candy, mini cheesecake and cinnamon raisin bread. They also sell homemade apple butter.
Nye said the flavored biscuits are “our signature item.”
“We put a glaze over them, and they melt in your mouth,” she said.
Nye said they try to make things from scratch as much as possible.
“We pride ourselves in making things from scratch,...” she said. “You’re not going to come here and get something from Sam’s Club heated up in the oven for you. We are back there ... kneading dough. “
Nye said they want people to feel like they are coming to their mother or grandmother’s house. She noted that she wants a person to take a bit of a peanut butter cookie and be like “just like mom used to make.”
“We want people to have that experience when they come in here,” she added.
Tucker, who is from Indiana, said she and her husband came to the area two years ago to spend the winter. They also wanted to help a minister they knew at a church in Avon Park. After just a month and liking it so much, they decided to stay.
“God brought us here,” James Tucker said.
The sisters have never owned a business. Nye has management and some retail experience. Tucker was a truck driver for 11 years.
Their main fears were that nobody would come to the bakery and people would not like what they are making.
But that didn’t happen. Tucker described the early response from people as “outstanding.”
The bakery will hold a grand opening Jan. 12-14. There will be a drawing for a door prize.