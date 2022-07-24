Nicaragua-Sugar Quotas

A woman sells sugar cane at the Oriental Market in Managua, Nicaragua, Dec 7, 2012. The Biden administration dropped Nicaragua from a list of countries that can ship sugar to the United States at low import tax rates, another attempt to put economic pressure on the authoritarian government of Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 put out the list allocating quotas to 39 countries for just over 1.1 million metric tons of raw sugar cane.

 ESTEBAN FLEIX/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration dropped Nicaragua from a list of countries that can ship sugar to the United State at low import tax rates as the U.S. intensifies economic pressure on the authoritarian government of president Daniel Ortega.

The U.S. hands out sugar import quotas annually by country and imposes relatively modest levies on shipments that come in below the cutoff.

Recommended for you