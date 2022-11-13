Musk Twitter Verification

Twitter said Tuesday, Nov. 8, that it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic.

 JEFF CHIU/AP PHOTO, FILE

Twitter has begun adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system.

Media sites like The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal received an official designation Wednesday, as did companies like Nike, Apple and Coca-Cola.

Recommended for you