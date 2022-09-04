Musk Twitter Lawsuit

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. A Delaware judge on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, ordered both Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to turn over more information to opposing lawyers in their tussle over Musk’s agreed-to-then-abandoned $44 billion deal to acquire the social platform.

 GREGORY BULL/AP PHOTO, FILE

Permanently misspelled tweets might soon be a thing of the past.

Twitter said Thursday it will roll out an editing feature to subscribers of its premium Twitter Blue service later this month.

